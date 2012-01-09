The Most Disappointing Thing About CES This Year

Photo: Screenshot

This week will be my first time attending CES.I’m pretty excited.



I’ve heard good things. (Getting hands-on time with unreleased gadgets. Meeting tech execs. Free booze.)

I’ve also heard bad things. (No sleep for a week. Annoying PR people. No sleep for a week. Spending too much time in a germ-infested convention centre. No sleep for a week.)

But one thing I was really looking forward to was that CES always coincides with Adultcon.

You know, the porn convention.

It’s part of CES lore. All the geeks gather in one section of the Las Vegas Convention centre for CES. Meanwhile, there’s a smutfest full of pornstars going on nearby. That juxtaposition sounded too hilarious for me to miss.

And I’m going to miss it.

This year, Adultcon decided to snub us tech nerds looking for a break from tradition. The event kicks off this Thursday, the last day of festivities at CES. By then I’ll probably be too wiped out to take the trip over and see what all the fuss is about.

So much for tradition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.