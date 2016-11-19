Adult Swim is in the middle of a civil war over its alt-right TV show

Adult Swim Sam Hyde of Adult Swim’s ‘Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace.’

Adult Swim is in the middle of a civil war that has pitted its creative talent and staffers against the comedy channel over the show “Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace,” which has ties to the alt-right conservative movement.

BuzzFeed reports that several Adult Swim staffers, as well as show actors, writers, and producers are lobbying the channel’s president Mike Lazzo to cancel the show, which some fans are convinced “expresses an anti-progressive, pro-white ideology.”

“They’re gathering a long list of complaints from people,” an anonymous source connected to the network told the site. “All of these complaints will hopefully be able to keep a second season from happening.”

Currently awaiting a second season renewal, the sketch show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that presents stories some have found extremely offensive. Most notably, it has become a favourite among members of the alt-right community, a fringe conservative movement that has associations with racism, bigotry, and white nationalism.

You have likely heard about the group in the media lately as Donald Trump’s recently appointed chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has been accused of promoting bigoted parts of the movement.

In fact, one of the show’s creators and star, Sam Hyde, has espoused many alt-right views on Twitter. The Atlantic described the show and Hyde’s tweets as “peering inside the mind of a far-right Twitter troll.” Hyde also maintains a subreddit that’s popular with members of the movement.

The outrage surrounding “Million Dollar Extreme” dates back to Adult Swim’s announcement of the show, but has begun to boil over in the last week since Trump’s election win.

Brett Gelman — the former star of Adult Swim shows including “Brett Gelman’s Dinner in America” — announced on Twitter that he was severing ties with the channel for airing the show and for its lack of female representation. Its president, Mike Lazzo, has come under fire for airing “Million Dollar Extreme” amid internal and public outcry against the show.

I know this and I have stopped working with them. Not to mention the misogyny of their policies https://t.co/fJ3Pm4lUGT

— Brett Gelman (@brettgelman) November 10, 2016

“The show is an instrument of hate,” Gelman told BuzzFeed.

In addition, “Children’s Hospital” actor Zanty Hartig called “Million Dollar” “an embarrassment” on Twitter, but has since deleted the tweet, according to BuzzFeed.

And Tim Heidecker, star of Adult Swim show “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” showed his support for Gelman in a Facebook post:



In response to Business Insider’s request for comment, an Adult Swim spokesperson referred us back to the network’s statement to BuzzFeed:

“Adult Swim’s reputation and success with its audience has always been based on strong and unique comedic voices. Million Dollar Extreme’s comedy is known for being provocative with commentary on societal tropes, and though not a show for everyone, the company serves a multitude of audiences and supports the mission that is specific to Adult Swim and its fans.”

BuzzFeed’s sources connected to Adult Swim accuse Hyde and his followers of harassment campaigns. For his part, Hyde asked his followers on Wednesday not to harass Adult Swim employees.

2- the people who want us off air have started to personally BULLY & threaten [as] employees. If yr on our side make sure you dont do same.

— Sam Hyde (@Night_0f_Fire) November 16, 2016

NOW WATCH: A Trump supporter suggests Japanese internment camps are precedent for a Muslim registry



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.