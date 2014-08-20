I Went To Summer Camp For Adults And It Was Like A Frat Party On Steroids

Melia Robinson/Business Insider Susana Ho celebrates her Flip Cup semifinal win at Club Getaway.

More than 1 million adults attend camp each year, looking to relive their childhood memories or experience a summertime tradition for the first time.

While kids’ camp attendance has declined, forcing many organisations to shutter their cabins and sell off their land, the number of camps for grown-ups has swelled faster than a mosquito bite, totaling 800 in all. That’s an estimated 10% increase a year over the past 10 years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And when campfire s’mores and sing-alongs are mixed with “flip cup” tournaments and a bunch of singles cavorting to DJ music, the result is a rowdy sleepaway camp experience unlike the one you may remember from childhood.

I recently attended Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut, which hosts more than 10,000 adult campers annually, to see what all the buzz is about.

