Here's The Real Reason Why Siblings Fight So Much

Few relationships are closer than those shared by siblings. Why, then, do some siblings have such a hard time getting along, even as adults?

We talked to a leading expert on this subject: Jeanne Safer, Ph.D. She has written numerous books on the subject of sibling rivalry, including one that traces the origin of the phenomenon to the story of Cain and Abel. She offers three steps that can be taken to resolve sibling conflict.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional Camera by Devan Joseph.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.