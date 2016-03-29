An NYC chef just created an adult Choco Taco -- and it's delicious

The packaged Choco Taco of your youth is getting a makeover.

Secretly nestled inside the Garret East in NYC, a new restaurant called Dinnertable is serving a sophisticated version of the dessert called a Taco Cioccolato.

Pastry chef Adam Richardson has created a Nutella brownie and espresso gelato-stuffed cookie taco that may just surpass the Klondike original.

Story by Aly Weisman, video by Ben Nigh

