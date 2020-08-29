How to recognise the symptoms of ADHD in adults

Westend61/Getty ADHD can lead to distraction and problems focusing.

The symptoms of adult ADHD include problems focusing and finishing tasks, talking too much, being disorganized, difficulty multitasking, and feeling restless or fidgeting.

A person with ADHD tends to display more hyperactive symptoms as a child, but have more inattentive symptoms of the disorder as an adult.

ADHD is usually treated with lifestyle changes, therapy, and medication like Adderall.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from difficulty paying attention and finishing tasks to acting impulsively and feeling hyperactive.

About 10 million adults in the US have ADHD and many may struggle with work, school, or personal relationships. Adult ADHD can be a difficult condition to live with, but there are a variety of different treatment options available.

Here’s what you need to know about the symptoms of adult ADHD and how you can get them under control.

Symptoms of ADHD in adults

ADHD is often split into 3 categories based on the types of symptoms you have: inattentive type, hyperactive/impulsive type, and combined type.

Some of the most common inattentive symptoms of adult ADHD include:

Problems focusing and finishing tasks

Poor planning and time management

Difficulty multitasking

Being disorganized

Missing details or making careless mistakes

Forgetting appointments or daily activities

Frequently losing things

Some symptoms that are more common in the hyperactive/impulsive type are:

Acting impulsively

Feeling restless or fidgeting

Having a hard time waiting

Talking too much

Interrupting other people

People with combined type ADHD have symptoms that are about equally split between the inattentive and hyperactive/impulsive symptoms.

Adult ADHD test

To gauge your ADHD symptoms, you can take this test questionnaire, based on a medically approved ADHD symptoms checklist and self-report scale:

Diagnosis of ADHD in adults

Mental health clinicians often start with symptom checklists or questionnaires, like the example one above. But to make a formal diagnosis, they will also take a closer look at the context of your symptoms, including your medical history, life stressors, and any major events that could be a potential cause of your symptoms.

“Adults with ADHD are diagnosed clinically; that is, by sitting with a clinician and carefully reviewing the various symptoms they have related to ADHD,” says Timothy Wilens, MD, Chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

It can sometimes be difficult to diagnose ADHD in adults because the symptoms can look similar to other conditions, like anxiety or mood disorders. Also, many adults with ADHD have another mental health condition like bipolar disorder, depression, or a substance use disorder.

Overall, if you find yourself having ADHD symptoms that cause significant issues in your life, you should ask your doctor for an evaluation.

ADHD in adults vs. ADHD in kids

ADHD generally starts in childhood, before the age of 12, but in some cases, you may not be diagnosed until you’re an adult.

Though adult ADHD and childhood ADHD share some essential symptoms, there are important differences between how the condition may show up in children versus adults.

A person with ADHD tends to display more hyperactive/impulsive as a child, but may tend to have more inattentive symptoms of the disorder as they get older, says Wilens.

For example, children may have trouble sitting still or being quiet during class, while adults may feel restless internally, without showing obvious symptoms.

For this reason it can be harder to diagnose ADHD in adults – while children are more likely to interrupt other people or refuse to wait in a line, adults may have had to learn to manage these behaviours and hide their symptoms.

Treatment of ADHD in adults

There are many different ways to treat adult ADHD and you may need to try several methods to find what works for you. Some treatments that Wilens recommends include:

Make lifestyle changes

There are many lifestyle changes and strategies that may help you function better in daily life. This can involve:

Adding more structure to your day with a detailed schedule

Finding a quiet environment to do work in

Getting regular morning exercise

Using lists to manage work and daily tasks

Try therapy

Psychotherapy can help you learn how to manage your behaviour and improve your relationships. One type of therapy used for adult ADHD is cognitive behavioural therapy, which teaches you skills to change your thinking patterns and behaviours.

Find support

Support groups through organisations like Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) and Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA) can connect you with other people with ADHD and give you a chance to share information and coping strategies.

Use medication

Medications can also be helpful to manage ADHD symptoms that can’t be resolved with lifestyle changes or therapy. “We generally utilise the same medications in adults that we do in children,” Wilens says.

These medications generally fall into two categories:

Stimulants like Adderall and Vyvanse are the most commonly prescribed medications for ADHD. They work by balancing out specific chemicals in your brain like dopamine and norepinephrine, but may cause side effects like dizziness and insomnia.

like Adderall and Vyvanse are the most commonly prescribed medications for ADHD. They work by balancing out specific chemicals in your brain like dopamine and norepinephrine, but may cause side effects like dizziness and insomnia. Non-stimulant medications like Strattera and Bupropion work more slowly than stimulant medications but can be better for people who experience negative side effects from stimulants.

Takeaways

The symptoms of adult ADHD can be difficult to manage and may have negative effects on your life without proper treatment. However, there are many treatment options available to help get your symptoms under control. If you think you may have the symptoms of ADHD, ask your doctor for an evaluation to find out how you can get help.

