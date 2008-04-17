Gloom Descends on AdTech Confab--Economy Hitting Online Ad Spending

Illusions die hard (especially delusions).



But according to analyst Sandeep Aggarwal of Collins Stewart, who is at this week’s AdTech conference in San Francisco, it is gradually becoming clear to folks in the online ad industry that they not, in fact, living in a different economy than everyone else. Yes, online ads are doing better than newspaper ads. No, they’re not immune from economic weakness.

Sandeep:

Search is largely strong, but experts did acknowledge that it is exposed to an economic downturn [the opium has apparently finally worn off]

Many ad agencies and ad networks said that the financial services sector is cutting spending “quite materially” [This is happening even though the medium is “accountable.” So strike that myth from your PowerPoint deck]

Reaction to social-media advertising? “Mixed”

CPMs for premium inventory less exposed to pricing pressure [less exposed is not NOT exposed]

Alternate Take: Everything’s Great!

