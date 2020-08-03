ADT skyrockets 97% after announcing it will partner with Google on smart home security products

- ADT on Monday announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products.
- Shares of ADT surged as much as 97% in premarket trading Monday.
- Google will invest $US450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT, securing a “mutual, long-term commitment to partnership,” according to a press release.
The partnership will combine Nest hardware and services with Google technology and ADT’s installation, service, and professional monitoring network, and is focused on residential and small business security. The products and services will be available for both do-it-yourself and professional installation.
ADT expects to offer customers certain Google devices this year, and will expand the integration in 2021, according to a statement.
ADT has surged roughly 9% year-to-date through Friday’s close.
