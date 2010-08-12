The State Of Online Advertising In Charts

Photo: AdSafe

This morning, AdSafe released its quarterly report on the state of display advertising, comparing the various distribution channels for advertisers: ad networks, ad exchanges, and direct sales to publishers.The main takeaway: ad exchanges are risky for brands, with the highest percentage (16.9%) of risky inventory, and the lowest level of transparency.



It’s important to note that it is very much in AdSafe’s interest to say this: AdSafe’s business is helping brands make sure their ads don’t end up next to objectionable content.

But that doesn’t make it any less true. In fact, it’s pretty obvious that this would be true. The less brand-friendly your website is, the harder it is to land high-paying ad campaigns. So there is much less incentive for such publishers to pay a sales force.

Still, the specifics are interesting, and worth a look:

Ad exchanges are big and getting bigger Ad exchanges and networks aren't always reliable about following geo targeting standards

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.