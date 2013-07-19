One Of These Ads Will Win The Emmy For Best Commercial Of The Year

The Emmys aren’t just for your favourite TV shows. There’s a prize for what comes in the commercial breaks, too.



Four ads were nominated for the Best Commercial Emmy Award today.

Google Chrome, Nike, Canon, and Grey Poupon are all in the running to bring the prize home in September. Here are the nominees:

1. Nike’s “Jogger” Ad

If this commercial — a simple shot of an overweight child running down an empty road — wins, then ad agency Wieden + Kennedy will take home its fifth consecutive Emmy. W+K famously created Old Spice’s Emmy-winning “Man Your Man Could Smell Like” commercial and created Procter & Gamble’s tribute to mums around the world, called “Best Job.”

2. Google Chrome’s “Jess Time”

This heartwarming spot, made by BBH and Google Creative Lab, shows how a widowed father and his daughter stay in touch throughout her freshman year of college — from meeting boyfriends to playing online war craft games.

3. Grey Poupon’s “The Chase”

Crispin Porter + Bogulsky recreated Grey Poupon’s iconic “Pardon Me” ad after the brand took a 16-year advertising hiatus.

4. Canon’s “Inspired”

Grey is the final ad agency that has a shot of winning the prize for this hilarious commercial of the crazy things people do to get a good photo.

Which one do you think deserves the prize?

