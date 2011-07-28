12 Ads That Can Be Seen From Space

This KFC ad wanted all the eyes scoping the nearby Area 51.

Photo: NPR

You might question the logic of putting an ad in the middle of a field or on top of a building where no passersby will see it. But remember, satellites can see them, as can the numerous websites that digest Google Satellite images.Called astrovertisements, these ads date back as far as 1965. Most of them are clearly meant to be seen from thousands of feet away.



We picked out some of the coolest on Google Sightseeing, inspired by a feature on NPR.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.