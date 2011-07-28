12 Ads That Can Be Seen From Space

KFCThis KFC ad wanted all the eyes scoping the nearby Area 51.

You might question the logic of putting an ad in the middle of a field or on top of a building where no passersby will see it. But remember, satellites can see them, as can the numerous websites that digest Google Satellite images.Called astrovertisements, these ads date back as far as 1965. Most of them are clearly meant to be seen from thousands of feet away.

We picked out some of the coolest on Google Sightseeing, inspired by a feature on NPR.

The famous logo is atop the BMW museum in Munich, Germany.

This Rotary International roundabout is in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Giant Ford logo at the Ford Proving Grounds, Dearborn.

This giant Pepsi logo is in the pool of Big Surf water park in Phoenix, Arizona.

This IMAX ad is onto of the Aero Space Education centre in Little Rock, Arkansas, right next door to the runway of Little Rock National Airport.

It's all about positioning.

