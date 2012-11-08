New Ads Show Saddam Hussein And Hitler Getting Hit By Cars [The Brief]

Photo: Ads Of The World

Good morning ad execs. Here’s what you need to know:

A Romanian “road victims” organisation released a series of shock tactic ads that show bloodied dictators — including Saddam Hussein, Hitler, and Stalin — smashed into windshields. The copy reads, “Well, it’s not like that. Usually, the victim is an innocent.” Publicis Bucharest did the creative.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal might have eliminated their paywalls last week during Hurricane Sandy, but that didn’t stop them from doing it again for the 2012 election. The paywall disappeared after 6 p.m. November 6, and stays gone through this evening.

Ad Age looks at what Obama’s re-election will mean for the advertising industry.

It turns out that VW owns a quarter of all car ads that are shared online.

Big Spaceship is integrating crowdsourced Instagram pictures of Hurricane Sandy (#Sandy) as a part of a humanitarian campaign to help with the recovery. Check out RecoverFeed here to see the pics and connect with Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, New York Cares, and the Salvation Army.

Pharmavite, the dietary supplement manufacturer that makes Nature Made vitamins, chose Mile 9 as its agency of record.

JWT NY appointed Lisa Setten as its head of production. Setten was previously the head of broadcast production at BBH NY.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:



Check Out The Guardian’s Fantastic ‘Graphic Novel’ Of Obama’s Victory

9 Ridiculous Hurricane Sandy-Inspired Craigslist Ads

American Apparel CEO Blames Sales Collapse On Hurricane Sandy cancelling Halloween

This Woman’s $1-Per-Minute Cuddling Side Job Is Now A Full-Fledged Business

Look How Much Progress AOL Has Made In Its Bid To Quietly Destroy TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.