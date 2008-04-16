Ads In Twitter Streams? Nope

TechCrunch’s Duncan Riley reports that Twitter is rolling out ads, based on “some reports of users spotting ads in their Twitter stream” recently.



One of those users then tells him that she was mistaken and hadn’t actually seen an ad, after all. But Duncan tells her that ads are coming to Twitter eventually, so it doesn’t really matter what she’s actually seen.

Our theory: Why not ask Twitter about their ad plans directly? So we did.

Biz Stone replied:

“We’re not putting ads on Twitter.com. As far as I can tell, a customised background image had some folks confused and speculating.”

Thanks, Biz!

