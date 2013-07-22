6 Amazing Ads Directors Made Before They Were Famous

Like in any other field, even the most talented movie directors don’t get to just jump into the best jobs without paying their dues.



Many film directors start out on the writing side of movies. Others get their first jobs directing commercials and music videos.

We’ve rounded up some of the best commercials directors made before they were famous.

Before he made “Bad Boys” and “Transformers,” Michael Bay made the original “Got Milk?” commercial in 1993.

Famous for “Se7ev,” “Fight Club,” and “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” David Fincher’s early works include the most intense Coca-Cola ad you’ll ever see. This was also made in 1993.

Known best for “Alien,” “Blade Runner, and the famous “1984” commercial for Apple, Ridley Scott got one of his early breaks with this Hovis ad in 1973.

Before he made “Pan’s Labryinth” and this summer’s “Pacific Rim,” Guillermo del Toro directed (and starred in!) this campy 1991 Alka-Seltzer commercial.

Edgar Wright, creator of cult-hit “Shaun of the Dead,” made this Pizza Hut commercial back in 2000.

After “The Elephant Man” and “Blue Velvet” but before “Twin Peaks” and “Mulholland Drive,” David Lynch made a series of commercials for Calvin Klein in 1988.

