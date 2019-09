Ads Aren't Reshaping Twitter, Twitter Is Reshaping Ads

Lost in the recent noise about Twitter’s developer relations and product designs is that Twitter is quickly (and relatively quietly) becoming a successful advertising business. And it’s doing this in its own way: Not by running banner ads or video pre-rolls, but through its own interactive, networked ad products.



Twitter Ads March Ahead

Most Twitter users don’t – and shouldn’t – visit Twitter’s Advertising blog. But it’s actually pretty interesting. The cadence and variety of announcements, including new targeting features and measurement tools, suggest Twitter’s advertising team is “shipping” regularly across many disciplines.

