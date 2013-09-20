Ads Are Coming To Pinterest [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Pinterest plans to test its first advertising product with a small group of undisclosed businesses.

The company promised on its blog that the promoted units will be transparently marked and relevant to users’ interests.

LinkedIn appointed ex-Google executive Penry Price as its new advertising sales chief. Price’s title will be vp/global sales for marketing solutions.

Seattle agency Cole & Weber United tapped Elizabeth Rowny as managing director and partner. Rowny was most recently worldwide managing partner at TBWA/Chiat/Day.

Fox’s Tuesday comedy lineup is a huge hit with affluent viewers.

YouTube and Fox Sports have teamed up to sell video advertisements on the network’s YouTube channel. They’ve signed up Burger King to be their first sponsor.

The NFL is kicking off its “Together We Make Football” campaign highlighting the stories of individual fans’ relationships with the game. The campaign will start with the story of Samantha Gordon, the 10-year-old girl who became a viral sensation last year when clips of her running over, around, and through her male opponents surfaced on YouTube.

Unruly hired Richard Kosinski as its U.S. president. Kosinski will be tasked with helping the social video marketing consultancy grow the company’s U.S. footprint.

Co.Create shared its 10 Commandments of Content.

Nielsen is updating its TV ratings data to include smartphones and tablets.

GlobalHue has been named multicultural agency of record for United Airlines.

Publicis Groupe purchased the digital agency Poke London. Poke New York’s founding partners, Michael Kantrow and Tom Ajello, announced a management buyout from Poke London and have formed a new agency called Makeable.

Arnold promoted Paul Nelson and Elliott Seaborn to managing directors at the agency’s Boston headquarters.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.