Instagram Announced That Advertisements Are On The Way [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

It’s official: advertisements are finally coming to Instagram.

The photo and video sharing network announced the news in a blogpost yesterday afternoon, saying that U.S. users will begin to see “a small number of beautiful, high-quality photos and videos from a handful of brands that are already great members of the Instagram community.”

Twitter filed the paperwork for its IPO yesterday. Business Insider’s Jim Edwards takes a look at some “alarm bells” he sees in the filing, including information that Twitter’s user growth is slowing and the company is not currently profitable. Check out our Silicon Alley Insider page for all the latest on the Twitter IPO.

Bleacher Report CEO Brain Grey is leaving the company after working through its integration into the Turner Sports empire.

A pair of director level employees on the digital side have left TBWA\Chiat\Day, according to AgencySpy.

Cars.com will not have an ad in this year’s Super Bowl after participating in the big game each of the past six years.

Newell Rubbermaid has moved its creative business to BBH and its media buying account to PHD. The company had previously worked with Carmichael Lynch and Definition 6.

Mohegan Sun named Taxi its lead creative agency replacing People Ideas & Culture. The casino also changed several of its media planning partners.

McDonald’s has named Atif Rafiq its first chief digital officer to focus on e-commerce, modernizing its restaurants, and digital engagement. Rafiq was most recently the general manager of Kindle Direct Publishing at Amazon.com.

Aetna gave its consumer brand business to OgilvyOne New York. Ogilvy has held Aetna’s business-to-business account since last year.

