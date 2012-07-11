Facebook Exchange Partner Has Raised $15 Million—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Flickr / velo_city

San Francisco-based re-targeting firm AdRoll has raised $15 million. This follows last month’s announcement that the company is a partner for Facebook Exchange.Dole is now marketing bananas as “nature’s original energy bar.”



Here’s how Foursquare helped sell radio and magazine ads in Baltimore.

Daniel Bonner is Razorfish’s new global CCO. Bonner joined the agency last September following spending 14 years at AKQA UK.

Matt Ross is leaving Ogilvy Los Angeles to join BBH LA as a managing director.

Appssavvy, an activity ad tech company, released the adtivity publisher portal. This tool gives comprehensive dashboard analytics that help the company’s 115 web and social media publishers create and manage their activity-based ad inventory.

Blake Krikorian has joined video tech company FreeWheel’s board of directors.

BUZZMEDIA is bolstering up its music offerings with its new acquisition of SPIN Media, from the print magazine to Spin’s iPhone app.

