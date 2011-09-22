adRise Wants To Be The AdMob Of Web-Connected TVs

The television ad industry is a $70 billion business.



Farhad Massoudi wants to grab a small piece.

His company, adRise, launched an “advertising platform for connected devices” Wednesday morning. The former Yahoo engineer calls it “AdMob for TV.”

The concept is simple: adRise hopes to combine the giant audience of television with the instant ability to measure views found in web advertising.

“Unlike regular television, we can track things. People watching can grab remote control and interact with the ad. We can also deliver real-time analytics to the advertisers,” Massoudi told us in a phone call on Tuesday.

adRise currently works with the 14 biggest connected device apps. While they haven’t broken into mainstream cable – and will likely have trouble doing so since the big companies won’t concede the territory easily – Massoudi says they’ve had success with video-on-demand channels especially ones focused on music videos and ethnic niche channels.

Daily impressions are still tiny at 1.6 million daily, but they are up from around 200,000 at the end of July, and Massoudi guarantees that they will continue to double every month for the rest of the year.

It’s a good start in a nascent market, but adRise has a tough road ahead of it. It needs the internet connected TV market to play out like the smartphone market to succeed. It needs applications, and web browsing to bloom on TVs so it has a way to serve up ads.

For now, that’s not happening. If the market changes, adRise is in great position to take advantage.

