HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'Real Housewives' Star Adrienne Maloof Just Listed Her Beverly Hills Estate For $26 Million

Meredith Galante
real housewives adrienne maloof sells $26 million beverly hills home

Photo: The Agency

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof has listed her $26 million home, according to Zillow.Maloof and her plastic surgeon husband Paul Nassif are divorcing, and have decided to sell their family home. The duo bought the home in May 2004 for $12.7 million, according to property records.

The house has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and spans nearly 20,000 square feet.

The home is completely gated in. As you drive up, you see a tiered water fountain.

The home is located in Beverly Park.

The grand staircase makes a striking entrance.

The living room is a bit too ostentatious for our taste.

The gourmet kitchen has a double island.

We love the dark wood floors in the kitchen.

The home was built in 2000.

The casual dining area has a lovely view of the backyard.

The dining room boasts a wall-sized mural.

The media room fits about eight people. Everyone gets their own comfy leather seat.

There's a spacious home office, perfect for hosting intimate business meetings.

Each bathroom is more luxurious than the last.

This one has a seat in the shower, and a stand-alone tub.

The guest bedroom has a fireplace, and a partition for some privacy.

The house is very opulent.

One of the kids' bedrooms is basketball-themed.

This room is any teenage boy's dream.

There's even basketball in the bathroom.

The current owners really love gold.

The master bedroom looks like a palace.

Maloof's shoes have their own room.

The in-home gym seems fully equipped.

The outdoor patio is completely covered, providing good protection from the elements.

The home sits on two acres of land. There's a shaded playground for the kids to occupy themselves on.

The tall trees give the pool area extra privacy.

The home is two stories.

The property also boasts a wine cellar and a tennis court.

Another 'housewife' is selling her home.

DON'T MISS: The $18 Million Malibu Mansion Being Sold By 'Real Housewives' Star Camille Grammer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.