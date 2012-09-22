HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'Real Housewives' Star Adrienne Maloof Just Listed Her Beverly Hills Estate For $26 Million

Photo: The Agency

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof has listed her $26 million home, according to Zillow.Maloof and her plastic surgeon husband Paul Nassif are divorcing, and have decided to sell their family home. The duo bought the home in May 2004 for $12.7 million, according to property records.



The house has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and spans nearly 20,000 square feet.

