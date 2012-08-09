INSTANT MBA: Businesses Should Give Away A Portion Of Their Profits

Photo: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

Today’s advice comes from Adrian Greniar, actor and cofounder of SHFT, via Fast Company:

“Consumers are becoming more and more contentious and demanding that companies be more social conscious.”



The “Entourage” actor is the cofounder of SHFT, an organisation that aims to “convey a more sustainable approach to the way we live through video, design, art and culture.” Greniar believes that donating money to a cause is beneficial in two major ways: it gives back to the community and provides a more conscious image for the business.The actor also believes that the company’s commitment to setting aside money for charity is appealing to customers.

“So when you are a company and you are being more generous as a company, like Stonyfield, who gives away 10 per cent of their profits to green causes, you are actually building your customers.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.