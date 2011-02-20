Going Through "Friday Night Lights" Withdrawal? Here's What 7 Of Dillon's Finest Are Up To Next

It’s a glum time for TV buffs: “Friday Night Lights” is finally, really gone.



But while nothing can bring back the magic that is Panthers football, you don’t have to say goodbye to the friendly faces of Dillon forever.

On the contrary: they’re among the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now. Network execs are scrambling to get ‘FNL’ alums into TV pilots this development season.

And much of the cast is transitioning to the big screen with some high-profile movie projects.

So take heart, grieving fans — your Southern loves will be back in your life before you know it.

Kyle Chandler Everyone's favourite coach has reportedly been deluged with offers this pilot season -- but he hasn't committed to anything yet. Meanwhile, he's one of the stars of Steven Spielberg's clandestine 'Super 8,' out this summer (the first trailer recently aired during the Superbowl). Connie Britton Connie will go indie with a project that's already garnering interest, despite the fact that no one knows what it's about yet. Director David O. Russell ('The Fighter') just announced that he and Britton are developing an FX series for her to star in. Jesse Plemons Plemons has a plum part in one of the biggest-budget sci-fi flicks in the pipeline: Peter Berg's 'Battleship,' out in 2012. And joining him in the fleet fight blockbuster is... Taylor Kitsch ... his former teammate Taylor Kitsch. But besides starring in 'Battleship,' Kitsch has an even bigger role in the works, albeit one where you can't see his luscious locks: he's the voice of John Carter in 'John Carter of Mars,' a Pixar extravaganza out in 2012. Aimee Teegarden Miss Teegarden's got several film roles lined up, including a part in 'Scream 4.' But undoubtedly her major coming attraction is 'Prom.' Teegarden plays the lead in an ensemble Disney project about the big dance -- one that's predicted to be a phenomenon of 'High School Musical' proportions. Zach Gilford Gilford came out of the gate quick with a series starring role: he's on ABC's 'Off the Map,' which -- sorry, it has to be said -- is destined for cancellation. He'll next be seen in the film 'Answers to Nothing,' a missing-person drama that also stars... Dane Cook. Keep an open mind, people! Adrianne Palicki Palicki just locked up one of the choice pilot leads of the year. She'll play Wonder Woman in David E. Kelley's NBC reboot of the heroine franchise. The drama reimagines the comic book queen as a corporate executive by day, crime busting badass by night. So that's how Hollywood's making money off 'FNL.' And here's how companies are making money off Kate Middleton. Click here to see the nine brands profiting from the princess >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.