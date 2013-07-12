Model Adrianne Curry Geeks Out In Racy Costumes For Comic-Con

Adrianne Curry first rose to fame after winning the debut season of “America’s Next Top Model,” but these days the self-proclaimed “Angst Ridden Gamer Child of The 90’s” is most well known for her crazy costumes at fan conventions.



Curry documents her risqué costumes in pictures on her Twitter account, where the 30-year-old has nearly 470,000 followers.

In preparation for next week’s Comic-Con in San Diego, Curry teased followers with the below images.

In June, Curry was still getting her costumes ready, posting from a fitting: “Ready for me, San Diego Con? At a fitting with @CastleCorsetry full of pins! #mortalkombat #MileenaWins #Fatality“

“And with the mask @CastleCorsetry #Mileena #MortalKombat.”

The full costume finally came together yesterday when Curry posted the complete look.

Here’s the Mortal Kombat character she is trying to dress like. Not bad.

But that’s not Curry’s only Comic-Con look. She will also be dressing as Marvel character, Psylocke, below.

But these costumes are tame compared to some of Curry’s past get-ups. Let’s relive the best, shall we?

“I think I’m just gonna LEIA here… #metalbikini“

“I want to kill the unicorn #Legend #cosplay @lojmasquerade“

“Goodnight from your friendly twitterhood Wonder Woman!”

“Jew Hefner & The Perfect being take on The Playboy mansions Haunted House.”

“The back of my leeloo, for those who always ask.”

“Played w/some photoshop to make this look more ‘futuristic.'”

“#roundone #fight #bounty“

Batman and Robin sandwich.

“I “Think I might just eat his f—– brains..”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.