Model Adrianne Curry Geeks Out In Racy Costumes For Comic-Con

Aly Weisman

Adrianne Curry first rose to fame after winning the debut season of “America’s Next Top Model,” but these days the self-proclaimed “Angst Ridden Gamer Child of The 90’s” is most well known for her crazy costumes at fan conventions.

Curry documents her risqué costumes in pictures on her Twitter account, where the 30-year-old has nearly 470,000 followers.

In preparation for next week’s Comic-Con in San Diego, Curry teased followers with the below images.

Adrianne Curry Mortal Kombat

In June, Curry was still getting her costumes ready, posting from a fitting: “Ready for me, San Diego Con? At a fitting with @CastleCorsetry full of pins! #mortalkombat #MileenaWins #Fatality

Adrianne Curry Mortal Kombat

“And with the mask @CastleCorsetry #Mileena #MortalKombat.”

The full costume finally came together yesterday when Curry posted the complete look.

Adrianne Curry Mortal Kombat
Adrianne Curry Mortal Kombat

Here’s the Mortal Kombat character she is trying to dress like. Not bad.

But that’s not Curry’s only Comic-Con look. She will also be dressing as Marvel character, Psylocke, below.

Adrianne Curry Comic-Con

But these costumes are tame compared to some of Curry’s past get-ups. Let’s relive the best, shall we?

“I think I’m just gonna LEIA here… #metalbikini

Adrianne Curry

“I want to kill the unicorn #Legend #cosplay @lojmasquerade

Adrianne Curry costume

“Goodnight from your friendly twitterhood Wonder Woman!”

Adrianne Curry costume

“Jew Hefner & The Perfect being take on The Playboy mansions Haunted House.”

Adrianne Curry costume

“The back of my leeloo, for those who always ask.”

Adrianne Curry costume

“Played w/some photoshop to make this look more ‘futuristic.'”

Adrianne Curry costume

#roundone #fight #bounty

Adrianne Curry costume

Batman and Robin sandwich.

Adrianne Curry costume

“I “Think I might just eat his f—– brains..”

Adrianne Curry costume

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.