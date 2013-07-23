Model Adrianne Curry Geeked Out In Eye-Popping Costumes At Comic Comic-Con

Original “America’s Next Top Model” winner, Adrianne Curry, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Comic-Con, “Gamer Child of The 90’s and obsessed w/fantasy 80’s movies.”



The 30-year-old fangirl takes things to the next level during the annual Comic-Con, wearing revealing costumes of “Mortal Kombat” characters and more — tweeting tons of photos to her over 471,000 followers.

Check out Curry’s epic Comic-Con costumes below.

Things started out tame enough, with Curry modelling some hardcore eyewear. “Finally bought a ton of steampunk shit today…like it?”

They quickly got more X-rated. “Batman corset #SDCC.”

After some sleep in her Batman corset, Curry hit the streets of San Diego in full costume. “This is happening…my full psylocke!!”

She met Gollum inside the convention centre.

And was soon joined by her friend, @AliciaMarieBODY.

Another day, another costume. Day 2 was all about “Mortal Kombat.”

“Me @AliciaMarieBODY and mortal kombat creator @noobde.”

“Me and the creator @noobde #mileenawins.”

“Me as Mileena @AliciaMarieBODY as jade and @KittyKatMeoww as Jessica Rabbit.”

“My con pimps! @kittykatmeoww“

Here’s what happens when “Mortal Kombat” meets “The Walking Dead.”

Comic-Con goers loved Curry’s costumes. “Crowd stoppers.”

Curry’s final costume was much more conservative.

