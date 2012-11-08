What Supermodel Adriana Lima Eats To Get Ready For The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Photo: AP Images

Supermodel Adriana Lima just had a baby. Even so, she’ll definitely be ready to walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.While other models, like Gisele Bundchen, claim to eat steak and pizza, Lima is actually honest about her pre-show regiment.



Last year, she told the Telegraph exactly how she gets ready:

“She sees a nutritionist, who has measured her body’s muscle mass, fat ratio and levels of water retention. He prescribes protein shakes, vitamins and supplements to keep Lima’s energy levels up during this training period. Lima drinks a gallon of water a day. For nine days before the show, she will drink only protein shakes – “no solids”. The concoctions include powdered egg. Two days before the show, she will abstain from the daily gallon of water, and “just drink normally”. Then, 12 hours before the show, she will stop drinking entirely.”

In addition to her liquid diet, Lima works out for two or more hours a day.

Other models are also consuming liquids before the show. Fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes tweeted her smoothie recipe, which included cocoa, chia seeds, acai berries and flaxseed.

The fashion show is tonight but won’t air until next month. We’ll be there to show you what happens.

