Judge tosses Brazilian soap opera star's $50 million lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend George Soros

A judge tossed out former Brazilian soap opera star Adriana Ferreyr’s $US50 million lawsuit against her ex, billionaire hedge fund legend George Soros, Page Six reports.

According to Page Six, the judge decided to nix the suit following an alleged outburst from Ferreyr.

“The judge said, ‘That’s it. Case dismissed. Your behaviour is contemptuous,'” an unnamed source told the New York Post.

This isn’t her first alleged outburst, though. A year ago, Soros’ lawyer said that she swung at him knocking off his glasses after she lunged at Soros hitting him in the head during his deposition.

Back in 2011, Ferreyr filed a lawsuit against Soros claiming he reneged on a $US1.9 million apartment he promised her.

In the suit, Ferreyr said they dated for five years and she was dumped in 2010. She was 27 at the time and he was 80.

She claimed that one night during a romantic reunion that Soros whispered that he gave the apartment he allegedly promised her to another woman. Ferreyr also claimed that he slapped her across the face and attempted to choke her, according to a report in the New York Post that cited court documents. The suit also claimed Soros attempted to strike her with a glass lamp, but missed and she ended up cutting her foot.

Soros later countersued Ferreyr for defamation and assault. He claimed that she threw the lamp at him.

Soros, 84, is now married to Tamiko Bolton.

