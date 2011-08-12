Meet The Brazilian Beauty Who's Suing George Soros For $50 Million

Brazilian soap opera star, Adriana Ferreyr, was born on May 18, 1983 in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

She is the daughter of a Brazilian real estate developer and engineer. Her maternal great-grandfather, Esmeraldo Borges Nery, was the biggest landowner and rancher in the city of Iguai in Bahia, Brazil.

Ferreyr currently resides in New York City.

Source: IMDB