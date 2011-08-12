Meet The Brazilian Beauty Who's Suing George Soros For $50 Million

Photo: Wikipedia
Her name is Adriana Ferreyr and she’s a 28 year-old Brazilian soap opera star who just filed a $50 million lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, George Soros. She’s famous for her star role on Marisol, a popular Brazilian soap opera. She’s also well-educated and spends her time doing volunteer work.
Brazilian soap opera star, Adriana Ferreyr, was born on May 18, 1983 in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.
She is the daughter of a Brazilian real estate developer and engineer. Her maternal great-grandfather, Esmeraldo Borges Nery, was the biggest landowner and rancher in the city of Iguai in Bahia, Brazil.
Ferreyr currently resides in New York City.
Ferreyr began her acting career at the age of nine participating in plays and television commercials.
She even scored two gigs doing commercials for McDonald's.
At the age of 15 Ferreryr came to upstate New York as an exchange student after receiving a scholarship to attend Bard College at Simon's Rock.
She later returned to Brazil to attend law school at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC). While studying at PUC, she continued to pursue a career in acting later landing the star role on the Brazilian soap opera, Marisol.
She is currently pursuing a degree in economics from Columbia University in New York, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Ferreyr started her first company at the age of 20 when she launched Fesa Enterprises, a specialty retail company with sixteen mall kiosks on the West Coast of the United States, according to her LinkedIn.
She also started working in the real estate industry in Brazil at the age of 23.
She is a philanthropist who spends her time volunteering for non-profits and charities.
Ferreyr is also the founder of the Tijuana Children's Foundation, an organisation that's dedicated to helping children living in poverty in Tijuana, Mexico.
Their love story began at a luncheon in 2006 in the Hamptons. Soros was reportedly smitten with Ferreyr from the moment he laid eyes on her.
The couple dated for five years and spent holidays together in St. Barts.
Last year, Soros heartlessly dumped Ferreyr, the lawsuit says.
Ferreyr claims Soros had promised to give her an Upper East Side apartment worth $1.9 million. In a recent romantic reunion, Soros allegedly whispered to her that he had given the apartment to another woman.
Ferreyr claims things got violent and that Soros tried to choker her and strike her with a glass lamp.
Soros denies all claims.
