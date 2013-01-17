Biglaw Staffer Charged With 'Making An Illegal Business' Out Of Stealing Printer Ink

Office supplies theft also played a big role in the movie Office Space

Photo: JuriGregorov/YouTube

A former Biglaw staffer has been accused of stealing more than $376,000 worth of copy machine ink from the firm and selling it on the black market. Adrian Rodriguez, a former staffer at Fried, Frank Harris, Shriver & Jacobson was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing the ink and reselling it on the black market for anywhere from $10 to $15, The Am Law Daily reported yesterday.



“It may surprise many New Yorkers to learn that there is a black market for office supplies,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement. “This defendant didn’t just take a box of Post-it Notes out of the office supply closet – he is charged with making an illegal business out stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of worth copy machine toner.”

Rodriguez, 39, worked in the firm’s duplication department and allegedly often ordered more toner than was needed.

He then sold the extras for personal profit, the DA’s office alleged.

Fried Frank didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

