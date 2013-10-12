Two-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Alleged Beating, May Be Adrian Peterson's Son [UPDATE]

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition in South Dakota after allegedly being attacked by his mother’s boyfriend Wednesday.

TMZ reported that it’s the son of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson’s father Nelson also told reporter Sean Jensen that it is Peterson’s son.

Another report from City Pages said that the child was not Peterson’s son.

Peterson left Minnesota Vikings practice yesterday to deal with what the team called a “personal matter.”

Police in Sioux Falls arrested 27-year-old Joseph Robert Patterson and charged him with aggravated assault and aggravated battery of an infant, the Argus Leader newspaper reported Thursday.

Patterson is dating the child’s mother.

From the paper:

“Sioux Falls Police Lt. Blaine Larsen said Patterson was the only one home with the 2-year-old boy on Wednesday. The boy lived there with his mother and her boyfriend, Patterson. ‘It was a fairly new relationship,’ Larsen said. “Patterson called police at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, reporting the child had choking injuries.”

