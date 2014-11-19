Despite Suspension, Adrian Peterson Will Be Among Highest-Paid Running Backs This Season

Cork Gaines

The NFL announced today that Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been suspended for the remainder of the season after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour count of reckless assault of a child.

The suspension will cost Peterson the remaining $US4.15 million of his $US11.75 million salary this season. However, despite not playing since the first game of the season, Peterson did receive his regular salary for the first 11 weeks of the season.

As a result, Peterson will still be the third highest-paid running back in the NFL this season, making $US7.85 million including both salary and bonuses paid this year according to Spotrac.com. That’s a lot of money for 21 carries, two catches, and no touchdowns.

Adrian Peterson ChartBusinessInsider.com

