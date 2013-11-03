Adrian Peterson Exploded Through Three Cowboys Defenders On An Unreal Touchdown Run

Adrian Peterson exploded through three tackles, dragged defenders to the goal line, and scored an incredible touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Peterson has had a down year (for him) due to Minnesota’s quarterback woes. This run shows you that he’s still just as freakishly athletic as ever.
Wow:
His teammate carries him at one point:
Such power:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.