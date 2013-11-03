Adrian Peterson Exploded Through Three Cowboys Defenders On An Unreal Touchdown Run

Tony Manfred
Adrian peterson runFox

Adrian Peterson exploded through three tackles, dragged defenders to the goal line, and scored an incredible touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Peterson has had a down year (for him) due to Minnesota’s quarterback woes. This run shows you that he’s still just as freakishly athletic as ever.

Wow:

Adrian peterson runTony Manfred/Business Insider

His teammate carries him at one point:

Adrian peterson blow upTony Manfred/Business Insider

Such power:

Peterson tacklesTony Manfred/Business Insider

