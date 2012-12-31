Adrian Peterson Misses The Single-Season Rushing Record By Nine Yards

Photo: YouTube

One year after he blew out his knee, Adrian Peterson had one of the best years for a running back in NFL history. But he missed setting the all-time, single-season rushing record today against the PackersPeterson had 34 carries for 199 yards in Minnesota’s 37-34 win over Green Bay. He needed 208 yards to beat the record, which Eric Dickerson set in 1984.



The win puts the Vikings in the playoffs. They’ll play these same Packers next week in Green Bay.

Peterson’s season will still go down as one of the most impressive ever. Considering his injury, and his team’s utter lack of a passing game, his near-record year was pretty unreal.

