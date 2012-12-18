Adrian Peterson Is Now Ahead Of Eric Dickerson's Record-Setting Pace

Photo: YouTube

After gaining 212 yards this weekend, Adrian Peterson now has 1,812 yards rushing, the fifth-highest total ever through 14 games. It is also 20 yards more than Eric Dickerson had through 14 games of the 1984 season when he set the single-season NFL record with 2,105 yards.In his final two games, Dickerson rushed for 215 yards and 98 yards. To break the record, Peterson needs to average 147 yards per game over the final two weeks, something that should come easy at his current pace.



Peterson averaged just 83.2 yards through the first six games of the season. That was a pace for just 1,331 yards. But in his last eight games, Peterson has averaged 164.1 yards. That would be the equivalent of 2,626 yards over a full season.

That Peterson is even within range is amazing considering that he is just one year removed from tearing two ligaments in his knee. And in two weeks, he might just break a record that has stood for 28 years.

