Adrian Peterson's mysterious 'illness' was the result of swallowing chewing tobacco on bumpy flight

Late on Saturday, Adrian Peterson was suddenly downgraded on the Minnesota Vikings’ injury report with what was being described as an “illness.”

It turns out Peterson accidentally swallowed his chewing tobacco on the team’s flight to Detroit leading up to their game against the Lions.

According to FOX and ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Peterson “vomited upon arrival” in Detroit after swallowing his wad of chewing tobacco on what was described as a “bumpy” flight.

He must have been feeling better on Sunday. Through 2.5 quarters, Peterson had 86 yards rushing, including one 75-yard run that nearly resulted in a touchdown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.