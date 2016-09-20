Go inside the hottest new bar on Manhattan's Lower East Side, where 'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier is music director

Oleg March The Champagne Garden room

Earlier this month, “Entourage” star Adrian Grenier helped open VNYL, a new bar with an interior that looks more like a classic 1970s home than a cocktail lounge. The three-floor space on New York City’s Lower East Side has table-side mixologists, a private champagne room, pre-batched cocktails, and 36 beers on draft.

Grenier befriended VNYL’s owner, James Morrissey, after becoming a regular at Morrissey’s other Manhattan bar, The Late Late. But when pressed for more details on the two’s friendship, Morrissey makes it clear he’s not one for celebrity gossip. The idea behind making Grenier VNYL’s music director was pretty simple: Morrissey trusts Grenier’s taste in music.

Let’s take a look at the brand-new space.

A record shop graces the front of the bar. All of the albums are hand-picked by Grenier, who told the Wall Street Journal that he owns some 2,000 records. Oleg March Source: The Wall Street Journal Every detail within the bar is an ode to 1970s New York. The scalloped walnut walls give a homey feeling to the first-level bar. Oleg March 'The 1970s had the most elegant, chic, polished parties,' Morrissey told Business Insider. That, combined with the idea of gritty New York rock 'n' roll culture, was the inspiration for VNYL. Oleg March There are 36 beers on tap here, and the pre-batched cocktails are also served from a tap. Morrissey assured us that even though the drinks are pre-made, they're still made from premium liquors. Oleg March All of the bar snacks and cocktail recipes are '70s-inspired, from banana chips to the Milk Punch cocktail. Oleg March Bottle service can be ordered on the mezzanine level, but unlike at other clubs, Morrissey didn't want boring mixers to be served. Twelve mixologists will be on hand during the weekends to help craft delicious drinks for each table. Oleg March Tables will start at $500, Morrissey said. Oleg March The second level includes the Black Rose Bar, a room that, according to Morrissey, is inspired by a '70s Park Avenue residence. Oleg March DJs and other musical performances -- all curated by Grenier -- will take place in this part of the bar. Oleg March 'I like a local bar that is very comfortable,' Grenier told the WSJ. 'I will be there as much as I can. It's nice to have a place you can kick it.' Oleg March Source: The Wall Street Journal The most impressive room is the Champagne Garden, which will host album listening parties while champagne is poured. Oleg March

