Fired SendGrid Developer Adria Richards: There's "Good To Be Found In This Situation"

Former SendGrid developer evangelist Adria Richards has broken her silence.



Last week, Richards publicly called out on Twitter two men who were making arguably sexual jokes about dongles and forking at the PyCon tech conference.

That tweet resulted in both one of the men and Richards herself losing their jobs. It also spurred a heated conversation about sexism in the tech industry.

Since then, Richards has remained pretty quiet, but she recently emailed a statement to AllThingsD.

Richards says that there is some good to be found in the situation, and discusses how Donglegate “has cast a spotlight” on gender and other deep issues in the world of technology.

Head on over to AllThingsD to read her full statement

