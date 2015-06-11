You need to watch this beautiful, intense trailer for the video game version of 'Gravity'

The harrowing tale of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney floating around in outer space depicted in “Gravity” is coming to your house. And you’ll be able to experience it personally. Well…sort of.

“Adr1ft” is a forthcoming first-person video game about surviving outer space. It looks insane. Look for yourself!

It’s noteworthy for two reasons:

Look at it, it’s gorgeous!

It’s being developed by Adam Orth, a former Microsoft executive who lost his job after some ill-advised tweeting and decided to turn his very public disaster into a very pretty video game.

With game industry trade show E3 nearly upon us, Orth’s studio (Three One Zero) released a stunning new trailer on Wednesday for “Adr1ft” that lets you soak in all the majesty of outer space. Right before it reminds you how terrifying it all is.

Here’s the trailer in full:

Yes, it looks a lot like “Gravity.” But “Gravity” was great!

And there’s never been a video game that’s captured the terror and beauty of being helpless in space in a comparable way. Watching is one thing, experiencing is another — you’ll be able to experience “Adr1ft” in a terrifyingly immersive way, as the game will also make its way to virtual reality devices when it releases this fall.

“Adr1ft” will be available in September 2015.

