Obama Is Praying That This Chart Holds

Today the ADP jobs report smashed expectations.



But it doesn’t always conform perfectly to the Non-Farm Payrolls report.

However, over time they do match up quite nicely, especially after Non-Farm Payrolls get revised.

But anything can happen on a month to month basis. Even in a good jobs month, due to statistical sampling, NFP could be ugly tomorrow.

Obama is hoping that this chart holds.

