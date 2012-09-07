Obama Is Praying That This Chart Holds

Today the ADP jobs report smashed expectations.
But it doesn’t always conform perfectly to the Non-Farm Payrolls report.
However, over time they do match up quite nicely, especially after Non-Farm Payrolls get revised.
But anything can happen on a month to month basis. Even in a good jobs month, due to statistical sampling, NFP could be ugly tomorrow.
Obama is hoping that this chart holds.
