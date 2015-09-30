Here come ADP private payrolls ...

The latest report from ADP on private payrolls growth in America is set for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the report will show payrolls grew by 190,000 in September, unchanged from August. It would be the second straight month below the key 200,000 level.

This report comes ahead of the official numbers from the Bureau of Labour Statistics on Friday, and economists are divided over whether this is a reliable leading indicator of those data.

We’ll be back with the details from ADP once they cross.

