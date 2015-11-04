Here come ADP private payrolls ...

At 8:15 a.m .ET, the research institute ADP will release its report on America’s employment situation during October.

Economists forecast that the report will show the US economy added 180,000 private payrolls last month according to Bloomberg, down from 200,000 in September.

Some economists have warned against using this report as a preview or forward indicator of the official jobs report, which the Bureau of Labour Statistics will publish on Friday.

There are just two more jobs reports to go before the Fed’s meeting in December, and the Fed is looking for labour market improvement before it possibly raises rates next month. So the October and November jobs reports will be quite crucial.

Refresh this page for updates.

