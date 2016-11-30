Here come ADP private payrolls ...

ADP Research Institute will release its monthly report on US private employment at 8:15 a.m. ET.
Economists forecast that private payrolls increased by 170,000 in November, according to Bloomberg. That would be a pick up from the gain by 147,000 in October.
Like the government’s jobs report, ADP’s data has shown a slowdown in the pace of employment growth. That’s because fewer people are searching for jobs, with the unemployment rate at an eight-year low and labour-force participation historically low.
