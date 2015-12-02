Here come ADP private payrolls ...

ADP Research Institute will release its data on US private-payroll growth at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that payrolls grew by 190,000 in November, up from 182,000 in the prior period, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s a preview from Bank of America Merrill Lynch:

“We look for ADP private payroll growth of 175,000 in November, down modestly from 182,000 in October. This would be a touch below the recent 3-month trend of 184,000, but reflect continued healthy improvement in the jobs market. Initial jobless claims provide an early signal and have remained low during the month, supporting broad hiring. Manufacturing and mining likely remained weak, however.”

