Here come ADP private payrolls ...

The ADP Research Institute will release its latest data on US private payrolls at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the report will show that payrolls increased by 195,000 in April, according to Bloomberg. In March, ADP reported a 200,000 increase.

In all, the report is expected to tell us what we already know: that the labour market is still adding jobs at a healthy pace.

The report comes ahead of the Labour Department’s jobs report out on Friday.

We’ll have the latest from ADP as soon as the data are released, so refresh this page for updates.

