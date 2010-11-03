ADP: Huge Service-Sector Gains Helped Private Payrolls Jump 43K In October

Joe Weisenthal

A decent ADP payrolls report… 43K private sector jobs were created in October, thanks to 70K+ gains in the service sector.

This is up big from a revised drop of 2K in September.

On CNBC, the head of ADP suggest that this could mean a reading of well over 150K new jobs when the official jobs report comes out in October.

Here’s the full table:

chart

And here’s the correlation between ADP and the BLS:

chart

