HERE COMES THE ADP JOBS REPORT...

At 8:15 a.m. ET, ADP will publish the results of its national employment survey.



Economists estimate that U.S. companies added 180,000 jobs in July, which compares to the 188,000 added in June.

“The ADP report, which has become more reliable recently, could influence expectations for Friday, although its misses can still be sizable,” said High Frequency Economics’ Jim O’Sullivan who’s looking for 190,000.

We’re covering it live right here.

