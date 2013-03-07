ADP JOBS REPORT BEATS ESTIMATES AT 198K

Photo: Camenzind Evolution

The ADP jobs report is out, and it’s a beat.198K new jobs was ahead of the Bloomberg consensus of 172K.



Also there was a strong upward revision to last month. It went from 192 to 215K.

This is a report that attempts to capture the private sector side of the official non-farm payrolls report.

The full report can be found here.

———-

The first big datapoint of JOBS WEEK is today.

We get the ADP jobs report at 8:15 AM ET.

Analyst expect a reading of 172K, down from 190K last month.

Remember, this only captures private sector payrolls.

We’ll have the number here LIVE.

