ADP JOBS REPORT BEATS ESTIMATES AT 198K

The ADP jobs report is out, and it’s a beat.198K new jobs was ahead of the Bloomberg consensus of 172K.
Also there was a strong upward revision to last month. It went from 192 to 215K.
This is a report that attempts to capture the private sector side of the official non-farm payrolls report.
The first big datapoint of JOBS WEEK is today.
We get the ADP jobs report at 8:15 AM ET.
Analyst expect a reading of 172K, down from 190K last month.
Remember, this only captures private sector payrolls.
