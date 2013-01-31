ADP Jobs Report Surges Past Estimates — But Prior Month Revised Sharply Lower

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider

ADP jobs report comes in at 192K, ahead of the 165K that were expected.



This is up from a downwardly revised 185K last month.

Remember, this is only private sector payrolls.

The one catch. Last month was revised down from 210K to 185K.

Overall, market not moving too much.

At 8:15 AM ET, we get the ADP jobs report.

It’s seen as an OK preview of the big Non-Farm Payrolls report that comes out on Friday.

Analysts expect a reading of 165K, down from 215K last time.

Remember, this is only private-sector payrolls, so government layoffs don’t change anything.

