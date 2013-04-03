Two Important Datapoints Are Coming Out Later Today

Flickr/eggplantThere’s a growing meme that the momentum of the US economy is starting to fade a little bit.



Nobody is too worried, but after a Q1 where growth may have been over 3%, the expectations for Q2 are significantly lower.

So the data is getting really important to watch again.

There are two important datapoints coming up today.

Via Calculated Risk:

• At 8:15 AM, The ADP Employment Report for March. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 205,000 payroll jobs added in March.

• At 10:00 AM, ISM non-Manufacturing Index for March. The consensus is for a reading of 56.0 unchanged from 56.0 in February. Note: Above 50 indicates expansion, below 50 contraction.

ADP, of course, will be very closely watched as this is a preview for Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.