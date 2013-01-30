3 Big Economic Events Are Coming Up Later Today

Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Pretty important day economics-wise.Via Calculated Risk, here are the three events.



• At 8:15 AM, The ADP Employment Report for January will be released. This report is for private payrolls only (no government). The consensus is for 172,000 payroll jobs added in January. Even with the new methodology, the report still hasn’t been that useful in predicting the BLS report.

• At 8:30 AM, the Q4 GDP report will be released. This is the advance (first) release from the BEA. The consensus is that real GDP increased 1.0% annualized in Q4.

• Around 11:15 AM, the FOMC Meeting Announcementwill be released. No significant changes are expected.

We’ll be covering each LIVE.

