Jobs Were Supposed To Grow.. But ADP's Employment Report Shows A Shock Drop

ADP’s employment report came out showing just a 23,000 decline in private employment during March, which looks like a substantial miss vs. the positive 35,000 gain expected by consensus according to Factset.



—

Nonfarm private employment decreased 23,000 from February to March on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the ADP National Employment Report®. The estimated change of employment from January 2010 to February 2010 was revised down slightly, from a decline of 20,000 to a decline of 24,000.

The March employment decline was the smallest since employment began falling in February of 2008. Yet, the lack of improvement in employment from February to March is consistent with the pause in the decline of initial unemployment claims that occurred during the winter.

See the full release here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.